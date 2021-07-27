Jennifer Lopez Mocks Ben Affleck's 'Awful' Back Tattoo in Resurfaced Video

✖

Seems like Jennifer Lopez isn't exactly a fan of boyfriend Ben Affleck's massive back tattoo. The actor debuted the large body art featuring a phoenix in 2015 but claimed it was only for a role until he confirmed its legitimacy in 2018. In a recently resurfaced 2016 Watch What Happens Live interview, Lopez, who at the time was Affleck's ex-fiancée before their reunion earlier this year, didn't hold back when asked about his tatt.

"It’s awful! I would tell him… ‘What are you doing?'" Lopez told host Andy Cohen. "His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be cooler, I don’t know." Lopez and Affleck first met and began dating while filming the 2002 film Gigli, getting engaged the same year of the critically-panned film's release. The couple called off their wedding in 2004 but reunited in April of this year following the end of the "Let's Get Loud" singer's engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

The two made their romance Instagram official Sunday, with Lopez sharing a photo smooching The Last Duel star on her Instagram. The night prior, the happy couple celebrated the Grammy-winner's 52nd birthday in St. Tropez, France, cuddling up for some PDA while at a party in the birthday girl's honor. This was the most public appearance Lopez and Affleck have made together since recoupling, but the two have still kept many of the details of their relationship under wraps from their fans.

Lopez dodged questions about her relationship status during a July 20 appearance on the TODAY show. "I need to have a little girl talk with my girl, just a little. You look happy," Hoda Kotb said during the interview. "Look, I’ve known you for years. … You look happier." Lopez responded coyly, "I’m always happy when you see me, Hoda."

When Kotb pressed for details of the relationship, asking, "Every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I’m like, ‘She looks happier! She looks happier!’ Are we happier?" Lopez managed to bring her answer back to her music without giving anything big away. She did say her new song was about love, and therefore "never more relevant than it is right now."