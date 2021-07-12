Ben Affleck Spotted With His and Jennifer Lopez's Kids in New Photos

✖

Things appear to be stronger than ever between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Affleck, 48, was photographed on dad duty with not only his kids, but Lopez's daughter, too. In photos published by TMZ, the blended family (only missing Lopez, her son Max and Affleck's daughter Violet) was out at the Universal City Walk with other adult companions.

Affleck, his son, Samuel, his daughter, Seraphina, and Lopez's daughter Emme were all walking with bags of snacks. While there was no sign of Lopez or Max, it was still a big moment for fans of Affleck and Lopez's rekindled romance. It came on the heels of Lopez touring a school in Los Angeles with Max, signaling that Lopez, 51, and her kids could potentially be moving out west, where Affleck resides. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emma with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Sam, 8, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

A source told Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck are "fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together." The source said that the two stars are "both thrilled" by "how seamlessly" they've fit back into each others' lives. "The past few months have been a real whirlwind," the source said. "They're well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn't faze them one iota."

Affleck and Lopez initially began dating in 2002 and quickly became engaged, but called off their wedding in 2003 and officially confirmed the breakup in January 2004. They reportedly were in regular contact again around February 2021, when Lopez flew to the Caribbean to film her movie Shotgun Wedding — and when she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez were reportedly on the outs. Lopez's shoot wrapped in late April, just after she and Rodriguez announced their split and just before she and Affleck began meeting up in Los Angeles. Lopez and Affleck have since been seen on vacation and going out on the town together.

The singer and actor don't think "they're rushing things" by giving their relationship another try, Us Weekly's source said. "It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months," the insider said. "As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about."

The source added that "there’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work," they added. "Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around." According to E! News, Lopez is considering moving to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck. "She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," a source claimed. "She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall."