Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Pack on the PDA During Her 52nd Birthday Celebration

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck couldn't hide their love as the superstar singer celebrated her 52nd birthday with her beau in St. Tropez, France. The couple, who were initially together from 2002 to 2004, made their most public appearance together since reconciling in April on Saturday, dancing to the "Let's Get Loud" singer's music at L'Opera and cuddling up for several close hugs and kisses as they celebrated the milestone.

The couple's PDA-filled night was just one day before the Grammy-nominee shared the first photo on Instagram with Affleck. Sunday, Lopez shared several photos to social media from her yacht hang, including a snap of her smooching The Last Duel star while wrapped in a tender embrace. Lopez and Affleck first were spotted reuniting in April after the actress called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez amid questions about his fidelity.

She still hasn't spoken publicly about rekindling things with her ex, dodging questions about her relationship status during a July 20 appearance on the TODAY show. "I need to have a little girl talk with my girl, just a little. You look happy," Hoda Kotb said during the interview. "Look, I’ve known you for years. … You look happier." Lopez responded cheekily, "I’m always happy when you see me, Hoda."

Kotb then pressed for details of the relationship, asking, "Every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I’m like, ‘She looks happier! She looks happier!’ Are we happier?" Lopez managed to coyly bring her answer back to her music without giving any major details, but said her new song was about love, and therefore "never more relevant than it is right now."

Lopez added in a new interview with Apple Music 1 that things started "falling into place" in her life once she learned to look internally for her happiness. "Happiness starts with me. Once I realized that, things [happened]. Things happen that you don’t expect to ever happen," she shared. "Once you get to the point where you’re like, ‘This is not right for me, or this doesn’t feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me. Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place. I think that’s how you should process this moment that I feel again."