Jason Momoa Involved in Head-on Crash With Motorcycle

Jason Momoa found himself part of a near tragedy this weekend after a car he was in collided with a motorcycle. According to TMZ, Momoa was driving around Calabasas on Sunday and ended up running into a biker coming from the opposite direction.

The outlet notes that police arrived and took statements, with the rider being taken to a local hospital with only minor injuries, which is quite lucky given the scary detail that the rider bounced off Momoa's windshield and flew over the hood of the vehicle. TMZ does add that he managed to land on his feet.

According to TMZ, the accident happened after the motorcycle crossed lanes during a bend, making contact with Momoa's left front end of his Oldsmobile muscle car. No blame was placed on either party and it seems everybody involved is just happy to avoid anything serious.

It has been an interesting time for Momoa, both personally and professionally. Aside from his apparent inclusion in any number of odd projects fans wouldn't expect, like that fake Frosty movie, his love life has been shaken up entirely.

Earlier this year the Aquaman star split from longtime wife Lisa Bonet. Despite reports the two were possibly trying to reconnect, Momoa was later connected to Baby Driver actress Eiza Gonzalez and even had to deny a few rumors about Kate Beckinsale. Momoa and Gonzalez were reportedly "serious" for a bit but soon fell out with the actress.

The good news is that the pair are apparently trying to make things work once again, returning to the notion that they;'re taking it slow. Apart from love, Momoa has lost out on his Apple TV sci-fi epic See, had some dirty laundry publicized in the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial, and even had to undergo surgery a day before his Oscars appearance.

He also had a bit of a snafu while in Rome, mistakingly photographing while inside the Sistine Chapel. "I just also wanted to say, if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn't my intention," he said. "And then I found people wanted to take pictures with me, which is very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and they want to take pictures with me, which I don't get, but regardless, I did. I was very respectful and I asked for permission from what I thought, would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone's culture. If I did, I apologize. It was not my intention. I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you. I'm sorry if I offended you."