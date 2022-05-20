Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez Relationship Reportedly 'Serious,' Not Being Rushed

✖

Fans may want Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet to give their marriage another shot but it appears the Aquaman star is moving on. People Magazine reports that they've heard from multiple sources that Momoa and fellow actor Eiza González are an item. They've reportedly been seeing one another since Feb. and are now exclusive, after "meeting through work and mutual connections." According to the source, González, 32, is a "very fun, down-for-anything type person and is pretty adventurous for the most part" — and she and Momoa "share that same spirit."

One source adds: "Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes. They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules." As far as his new lady, "She's more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater." Momoa on the other hand is described by the source as "a really good guy, very generous and happy all the time; he's all about love and spreading love."

Momoa and Bonet announced after the New Year that they were separating after nearly 20 years together. He famously said he'd been an admirer of hers for years before they began dating. In a joint statement, the parents of two said they'd grown apart but will remain committed co-parents. There were rumors that they'd reconciled, but Moamoa quickly shot them down. Lifestyle changes, including Momoa's desire to be out and embrace the Hollywood life, is said to have been the cause of their split.

But now, Momoa is reportedly giving love another shot. "It's not that he's not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he's not going to rush into anything quickly. He had a lot of love for Lisa and there is still a lot of mutual respect there as far as she's concerned," the source said.

Moamoa previously shot down rumors that he was dating Kate Beckinsale. "It was cray. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold," he told Extra after being spotted with her at a Vanity Fair party. "She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman…Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."