Jason Momoa Calls 'Frosty the Snowman' Movie Report 'Fake' While Defending 'Justice League' Co-Star

Jason Momoa is lending his support to his Justice League co-star Ray Fisher after the actor previously publicly alleged that director Joss Whedon treated the film's cast and crew in a "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable manner." To support Fisher, Momoa penned a lengthy message on Instagram in which he expressed that he stands with his former co-star in light of these allegations and that he wants the situation to be properly investigated. But, Momoa didn't just voice his support for Fisher in the post, he also clarified a previous report that claimed that he was set to star in a live-action adaptation of the holiday classic Frosty the Snowman.

On July 1, Deadline reported that Momoa would star in the titular role in an adaptation of Frosty the Snowman. At the time, it was said that Jason Berg and Greg Silverman of Stampede would produce the film alongside Geoff Johns of Madghost. Roy Lee and Momoa were also reportedly set to produce the movie. Berg and Silverman were senior Warner Bros. executives who helped bring Aquaman to life, in which Momoa starred.

The two producers even provided statements to Deadline about the news, as Berg said, "From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow." Silverman added, "We know Jason's as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana — all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty." However, on Instagram, Momoa said that this report was "fake" and that it was published without his permission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Sep 14, 2020 at 2:45pm PDT

Momoa claimed that this report was "fake" and that it was published with the intention to distract from Fisher's claims against Whedon. The Aquaman star wrote, "THIS SH— HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT [Ray Fisher] AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF [WB Pictures] NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION I just think it's f—ed up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots." Momoa went on to write that "Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable." He ended his caption by including the hashtag, "I Stand With Ray Fisher."