Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Go Instagram Official With ‘Taxi Driver’ Halloween Photo

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are making their relationship Instagram official, celebrating their first Halloween together with matching costumes from Martin Scorsese’s classic film Taxi Driver. Tatum and Kravitz, who first sparked dating rumors in January, both shared a photo to their Instagram Story of their coordinated costumes.

The Big Little Lies actress was dressed as Iris, Jodie Foster’s character in the film, sporting a floral top, red shorts and oversized hat. The Magic Mike actor, meanwhile, embodied Robert De Niro’s character Travis Bickle in an olive green jacket and mohawk, splattering his face with fake blood.

The couple has remained largely private about their relationship after they began working together last year on Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island, and an insider told PEOPLE last month they are “more relaxed lately” when it comes to being spotted together. “They don’t seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore,” the source said. “It’s obvious that they are very happy.”

Kravitz and Tatum have been spotted hand-in-hand and enjoying time together in public since August, but did not attend the 2021 Met Gala together. While both stars walked the red carpet at the Sept. 13 event, they arrived separately. They did leave together, however, and were later photographed attending a Met Gala afterparty hosted by Alicia Keys together.

Tatum also had a telling social media encounter with his girlfriend’s father, rocker Lenny Kravitz, in September. The Grammy winner posted a steamy shot of his shirt unbuttoned in the kitchen to Instagram, captioning it, “2:37pm. Good morning. All nighter in the studio last night. 3 albums on the horizon. Going back in. Love.” Tatum quickly commented on the post, “Good god man. What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?” The “Fly Away” artist quipped in response, “Dude, I’m just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?”

Tatum and Kravitz both were coming off recent breakups when they got together. Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman in June 2019, but filed for divorce on Dec. 23 and finalized the split in August of this year. Tatum previously dated Jessie J after his divorce from Jenna Dewan in October 2018. The two share 8-year-old daughter Everly.