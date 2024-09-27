Jenna Dewan Marks End of Channing Tatum Divorce With Cheeky Meme

Jenna Dewan is making her feelings clear about the end of her divorce saga with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The Rookie actress, 43, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Sept. 26, to share a popular meme of Nicole Kidman after finally reaching a divorce settlement from the Magic Mike star, 44, six years after their split.

Dewan didn't directly comment about the settlement, but instead shared a throwback photo of an ecstatic Kidman taken in 2001 after she finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise. She also shared photos on Instagram of her life with fiancé Steve Kazee, their two kids Callum, 4, and Rhiannon, 3 months, and her daughter with Tatum, 11-year-old Everly. "Thank you universe," she wrote in the caption.

Tatum's most recent Instagram post was shared on Sept. 3 and shows his fiancée Zoë Kravitz taking a nap on his lap. "This little sweet. She So tired bro," he wrote, paying tribute to the hard work Kravitz put into her directorial debut, Blink Twice, which starred the Fly Me to the Moon actor. "Every time I wondered if she'd break.... She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour'd every single ounce of her into this film."

"I'm so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know," he continued. "Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I'll never blink. Let's go."

Tatum and Dewan met in 2006 while filming Step Up, and they got engaged two years later. In 2009, they tied the knot, welcoming their daughter in 2013. In 2018, the two separated after nearly nine years of marriage, and Dewan filed for divorce from the actor in October 2018. In 2019, Dewan and Tatum were declared legally single by a judge, but their divorce negotiations stalled for years over a dispute over the profits from the Magic Mike franchise, which began while they were married.

Dewan's attorneys argued that the film was co-financed with marital funds, but Tatum's legal team countered by saying that the actor had never hidden finances or denied Dewan "her share of the community assets or income," as per the Daily Mail. Both parties waived spousal support in their settlement, which was reached ahead of a trial that was originally planned for December.