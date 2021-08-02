Jason Momoa Speaks out After Lenny Kravitz's Heartfelt Tribute to Him

✖

Jason Momoa has responded after Lenny Kravitz shared a heartfelt tribute to the actor on his birthday over the weekend, leaving a comment on Kravitz's Instagram post. The rocker shared a black and white photo of himself and Momoa to mark Momoa's 42nd birthday on Sunday, writing, "Happy Birthday, @prideofgypsies. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family."

Momoa commented, "love u madly. mahalo nui loa" along with two heart emojis. He also reposted the photo on his own Instagram Story. Momoa is married to Lisa Bonet, who was married to Kravitz from 1987-1993. Bonet and Kravitz share daughter Zoe Kravitz, 32. During an interview with Men's Health last year, Kravitz discussed his relationships with Momoa and Bonet, explaining that their situation just works.

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," he said. "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera." The singer added that "as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'"

Momoa and Bonet married nearly four years ago after first becoming a couple in 2005. They welcomed their first child, daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, in 2007, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa was born in 2008. Momoa and Bonet officially tied the knot in October 2017. In his own interview with Men's Health last year, Momoa recalled feeling like a "nervous wreck" when he first asked Bonet out on a date.

The actor joked that he was "a mess," "especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess and you’re a degenerate." Momoa added that he and his family have "gotten so much closer" after quarantining together when the pandemic began.

"My wife is very sophisticated and smart and [our kids and I are] kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better," he said. "I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband."