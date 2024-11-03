Channing Tatum Revealed He and Zoe Kravitz Will Co-Star in New Film Shortly Before Split News

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have called it quits after three years together and an engagement, but just two hours before multiple sources confirmed their split, Tatum revealed he and his now-ex would be starring in a new film together.

In an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday, the Magic Mike star reshared Dave Bautista’s post about their upcoming comedy Alpha Gang. E! News reports the film “centers on a group of alien invaders sent to conquer Earth,” and is set to star Channing and Zoë, as well as Cate Blanchett, Steven Yeun, Riley Keough and Léa Seydoux, per the Deadline article that Channing reshared.

Neither Kravitz nor Tatum have said anything about the split publicly.

The pair were introduced by a mutual friend before working together on Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice. They became engaged by October 2023 when Kravitz was spotted rocking an engagement ring at a Halloween party.

Both have gushed over one another in separate interviews throughout the duration of their relationship. “I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that,” Zoë told WSJ Magazine in August 2022. “That’s why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”

Tatum was previously married to actress and his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan. They share a daughter, Ensley. He later dated singer Jessie J.

Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman. They split in 2020 after a year of marriage. In her 2022 interview with W Magazine, Kravitz said of her divorce from Glusman: “It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”