Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Settle Divorce After Contentious Battle

After a six year legal battle, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have finalized the terms of their divorce. The former pair share one daughter, whom they share custody of. Dewan has since had two children by her current partner, while Tatum is reportedly engaged to Zoe Kravitz. Despite moving on in their romantic lives, the exes fought contentiously over finances, most notably related to Tatum's Magic Mike fortune, the franchise that began during their marriage and has since made Tatum millions.

Details of the settlement are seemingly sealed, but TMZ reports both parties signed off on a settlement related to all assets, and settled on a child support arrangement. The only thing left is for a judge to sign off, which shouldn't be an issue.

They met on the set of the dance romance film, Step Up, and wed in 2009. Dewan claimed she'd moved and put her career on hold for the sake of their family. They share an 11-year-old, Ensley, who is rarely seen out in public. The two have always agreed to keep her sheltered from the public eye and social media. But that was the extent of mutual agreements.

Dewan filed for divorce in 2018. Things nearly instantly got messy, with Tatum believing Dewan wanted to drag out their divorce by wanting to split their case into multiple trials.

Dewan's attorneys argued that the film was developed during her relationship with Tatum and co-financed with their marital funds. Tatum claimed he never hidden finances or denied Dewan "her share of the community assets or income."

A source told PEOPLE this Spring that Dewan wanted her divorce from Tatum "settled before she gets married again," as she recently welcomed her third child. Both were declared legally single by a judge in November 2019. Kravitz and Tatum have been linked since 2021. He previously dated singer Jesse J.