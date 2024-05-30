Jason Momoa's Relationship With Adria Arjona Is Reportedly 'Quite Serious'

Jason Momoa found love again after his shocking split from his longtime love, Lisa Bonet. The Aquaman star confirmed he's dating his co-star, Adria Arjona, by slipping it into a May 20 Instagram photo dump. "Japan, you are a dream come true. You blew my mind," he captioned a series of pictures from his trip to the country for the Osaka Comic Con. "We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor." In one photos, the two actors are seen in a loving embrace. It's not the first time he's spoken about their romance.

"I've been in a relationship for a while," he hinted to fans earlier this month, as reported by In Touch. The couple first met while costarring in 2021's Sweet Girl, and "have been together for several months but tried to keep it low-profile," a source exclusively tells the publication. "Since they've known each other so long, it progressed quickly."

Their platonic friendship transitioned naturally into a romance. "She played his wife in the movie, and they clearly had chemistry, even though they were only in a few scenes together," the source says of the Netflix film. At the time the film was in production, they were both in other relationships. Momoa has been with his now ex-wife for 12 years. Arjona was newly wed to her longtime lawyer beau, Edgardo Canales. Despite being in other relationships, "they stayed in touch," the source added.

And according to the source, Momoa's tight-knit family, which includes stepdaugter Zoe Kravitz, approves of his new love. Momoa has reportedly introduced her to his kids – Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15. "They all get along well," says the source. "Jason is totally in love — it's quite serious with Adria," the source adds. "Friends think he could be in it for the long run."