Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé Shares Shady Instagram Post Following Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s Split

Hours after news broke about Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz ending their engagement, Steve Kazee, fiancé of Tatum’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan, sparked controversy with a cryptic social media post that he later claimed was misinterpreted.

The Broadway veteran, 49, initially shared a lengthy, repetitive string of “HAHA” on his Instagram Stories following the announcement of the couple’s separation. The timing of this post prompted speculation about its intent, leading Kazee to issue a clarification the next day. “A guy can’t laugh about a houseplant Tik Tok in todays world I see…” Kazee explained, referencing a video he had shared immediately after his “HAHA” post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The TikTok in question featured “a dead plant with text on the screen that read: ‘The houseplant in my kitchen watching me put water in the coffeemaker…’” along with an alien-like creature glaring at the camera as if the plant was upset over not being watered. Kazee displayed his own struggling houseplant to emphasize his point, adding, “See? It’s funny because it’s relatable. Get a life.”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Kravitz, 35, and Tatum, 44, have called off their engagement after three years together. The couple met while working on Blink Twice, Kravitz’s directorial debut starring Tatum. Their romance became public when photographers captured them riding a BMX bike through New York City streets in August 2021, and a month later, they were spotted leaving the Met Gala together. Tatum made their relationship Instagram official that Halloween with a couples costume inspired by Martin Scorsese’s classic 1976 film Taxi Driver.

Just last month, Tatum shared a tribute to Kravitz on Instagram following their film’s release: “This little sweet. She so tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break… She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film,” he wrote, adding, “Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know. Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go. #blinktwice.”

The couple confirmed their engagement in October 2023 after two years of dating. That weekend, they were photographed leaving a Halloween party, with Kravitz (dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from Rosemary’s Baby) seemingly showing off her new engagement ring. They were last seen together earlier this month attending a theater performance of Picture Day, which featured their Blink Twice co-star Levon Hawke.

The news comes just weeks after Tatum and Dewan, 43, reached a settlement to finalize their divorce in September 2024, six years after their 2018 breakup. On the day the settlement was announced, Dewan shared a telling Instagram Story featuring Nicole Kidman’s famous 2001 divorce celebration photo. The previous day, she posted photos of her life with Kazee and their children Callum, 4, and Rhiannon, 4 months, plus her daughter with Tatum, 11-year-old Everly, writing “Thank you universe” in the caption.

The settlement between Tatum and Dewan reportedly involved negotiations over earnings from the Magic Mike franchise, which Tatum began filming during their marriage. The former couple had met in 2006 on the set of Step Up and were married for nearly nine years before their 2018 separation.