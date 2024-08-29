Channing Tatum Hit With Legal Docs at House Party Amid Messy Jenna Dewan Divorce

Tatum's legal team contends that Dewan should be sanctioned with a $20,000 fine for her actions.

Channing Tatum's weekend getaway was interrupted by the ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. While attending a star-studded gathering at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion, the actor found himself embroiled in paperwork related to his contentious divorce proceedings.

The 44-year-old actor, accompanied by his fiancée Zoë Kravitz, was among the notable guests at Swift's $17 million Watch Hill estate. The celebration, initially held for Blake Lively's 37th birthday, extended into a multi-day affair that saw an influx of A-list celebrities.

According to court records obtained by In Touch Weekly, Tatum's leisure time was abruptly curtailed when he was required to sign legal documents pertaining to his protracted divorce case. This interruption highlights the pervasive nature of his legal woes, which have persisted for over six years since the couple's separation in 2018.

The crux of the current legal tussle revolves around Dewan's recent motion to disqualify Tatum's divorce attorneys. The 43-year-old actress and dancer alleged that Tatum had engaged a new law firm that had previously represented him during their marriage, citing this as a potential conflict of interest.

In response to these allegations, Tatum filed a rebuttal, vehemently denying any impropriety. His legal team argued that the law firm in question had never represented Dewan, stating, "Neither law firm has ever had any possession of any of Petitioner's confidential information. And, there is no applicable legal authority to support Petitioner's claim that the attorney-client privilege extends to a spouse of a minority shareholder of a business entity."

Tatum's legal representatives further asserted that Dewan's motion was a calculated maneuver to impede the progress of the divorce proceedings. They contended, "Contrary to [Jenna's] claims, [Channing] has fully complied with his discovery obligations and thus, that is not and cannot be a basis to delay the Court-ordered depositions and discovery or other Court-ordered deadlines any further."

The 21 Jump Street star didn't mince words in his declaration, characterizing Dewan's actions as a "transparent attempt to divert the court's attention from her willful violation of her court order deposition and discovery deadlines, delay these proceedings, and to prejudice [Channing] by removing his lead trial counsel less than three months before trial on a case that has been pending for more than six years."

Tatum's legal team also pointed out the curious timing of Dewan's motion, noting, "[Jenna] has known about Glaser Weil's co-representation of [Channing] in this action with Blank Rome since May 2024. Yet, she waited until the eve of [Jenna's] deposition (two months later) to make the baseless allegations."

In light of these circumstances, Tatum is not only seeking the dismissal of Dewan's motion but also requesting that she be sanctioned with a $20,000 fine. His legal team argued that this punitive measure was necessary to "deter such obstreperous conduct in the future."

The ongoing legal dispute between the former couple primarily centers on the division of their joint assets, with a particular focus on Tatum's investment in the Magic Mike franchise. Dewan maintains that she is entitled to a 50% share of this venture, a claim that Tatum contests. While he acknowledges that Dewan should receive a portion of the earnings, he has not satisfied her demand for an equal split.

In his recent declaration, Tatum expressed his frustration, viewing Dewan's latest legal maneuver as "another delay tactic to prolong resolution of our financial settlement."

Despite the legal turmoil, Tatum appeared to be making efforts to enjoy the star-studded gathering at Swift's residence. Attendees included a mix of Hollywood A-listers and sports celebrities, such as Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife Brittany Mahomes, according to Perez Hilton.

The party's guest list expanded as the weekend progressed, with Tatum and Kravitz joining on Monday, fresh from the premiere of their critically acclaimed film Blink Twice.

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was also present for part of the festivities, though he had to depart early due to work commitments. Other notable guests included Ryan Reynolds and Travis's brother Jason Kelce, accompanied by his wife Kylie.