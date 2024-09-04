Channing Tatum Just Shared the Sweetest Tribute to Fiancée Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum stars in fiancée Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut 'Blink Twice.'
Channing Tatum has fiancée Zoë Kravitz's back "forever." The actor, 44, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 3, sharing a sweet photo of his love sleeping on his lap and praising her in the caption for all the hard work she put into directing their film Blink Twice.
"This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she'd break ... She just kept going and going and going," Tatum wrote of Kravitz, 35. "Always on the dig for truth. She pour'd every single ounce of her into this film." Tatum continued that he is "so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know."
The Magic Mike actor concluded his post by thanking Kravitz "for finding me and seeing me," promising, "I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I'll never blink. Let's go."
Kravitz made her directorial debut with the new thriller Blink Twice, which premiered last month and stars Tatum as tech billionaire Slater King, who meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at a gala and whisks her and her friend (Alia Shawkat) off to his private island with a group of his friends (Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Haley Joel Osment and Levon Hawke). When strange things start to happen, Frida must uncover the truth if she hopes to make it out alive.
Kravitz and Tatum were first romantically linked in 2021 while making Blink Twice, and in October 2023, the two confirmed they had gotten engaged after two years of dating. Kravitz's relationship with Tatum came on the heels of her divorce from Karl Glusman being finalized, and the 21 Jump Street actor was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. The exes share an 11-year-old daughter Everly.
In November 2022, Kravitz opened up about her relationship with Tatum during an interview with GQ, calling him "a wonderful human." She continued, "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."
