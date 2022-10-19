Jana Kramer Says She 'Went Real Crazy' After Mike Caussin Cheated With 'More' Than 13 Women

Jana Kramer had a rather understandable reaction when she found out that her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, cheated on her with over a dozen women. According to PEOPLE, Kramer "went real crazy" when she found out the unfortunate news. The One Tree Hill alum opened up about the subject during her appearance on Red Table Talk.

When Kramer found out that Caussin cheated on her with "more" than 13 women, she took her anger out on his possessions. She recalled, "I shattered so many things in my house ... there was this pantry door. Me and my girlfriends took a bat to it and we just shattered it." Kramer added, "Then I destroyed all his Xboxes that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux. I went real crazy for a minute!"

Host Jada Pinkett Smith then asked Kramer how many times Caussin cheated on her. Smith asked whether it was with more or less than 13 women, to which Kramer replied, "more." Kramer continued, "I know we're both in better situations. But I think about this year ... my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas day. That one's gonna hurt. That's when I get like, that's not fair. You took away my dream too, of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair."

It was announced in April 2021 that Kramer and Caussin were getting a divorce after six years of marriage. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Caussin's infidelity was the reason behind the split. While the pair went their separate ways in April 2021, they did separate once before because of Caussin's affairs. Even though they reunited and tried to make their marriage work, they ultimately were not able to do so. Kramer released a statement to announce the split, writing that it was "time."

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," Kramer wrote on Instagram. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give." Her statement continued, "Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."