'One Tree Hill' Actress Divorcing Husband After Alleged Infidelity

One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer has reportedly filed to divorce her husband, Mike Caussin. According to PEOPLE, Caussin allegedly cheated on his wife, which ultimately led to their separation. This isn't the first time that the two have parted ways in the midst of a cheating scandal, as they split in 2016 after the athlete allegedly cheated on Kramer. While they were able to reconcile (they renewed their vows in December 2017), it appears as though they have since split yet again.

Kramer addressed the news on Instagram on Wednesday evening. She posted her statement about the divorce, which she captioned with a broken heart emoji. The actor began her caption by writing, "'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," Kramer continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone." Not only did Kramer speak out on the news of her divorce, but a source also told PEOPLE that the couple's split ties back to additional cheating allegations concerning Caussin.

"He cheated and broke her trust again," the source told the outlet. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change." In light of this news, Kramer and Caussin have shifted their focus to their two children, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2. The couple's divorce comes less than a year after they released a book together, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, in which they opened up about their past marital issues and Caussin's infidelity. The two also have a podcast together, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin, on which they frequently discuss their marriage and the difficult journey that they've been on in light of those cheating accusations.