Jana Kramer Finalizes Divorce From Mike Caussin 3 Months After Breakup

✖

After filing for divorce from Mike Caussin in April, Jana Kramer's split from her estranged husband has been finalized. Kramer shared the news with fans in an Instagram post on Thursday, July 22, writing that she was "taking a minute to reflect" while on the set of her latest project.

"Today has not been easy and I didn’t know if I would even say anything," she captioned a photo of herself sitting on a pier. "If I’m honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad? But I got the 'final' call that I’m officially divorced and the tears came." The singer wrote that after receiving the call, her "first feeling was failure" that she "failed my kids" and that she was "unlovable, not enough."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl)

"I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids," she continued. "Let’s just say it was all the feels but here’s what I know….I didn’t fail my kids. I’m showing them a strong momma and I’ll continue to do that and walk away knowing I did everything I could. This isn’t the end…it’s just the beginning of my story and I’m excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper. Okay back to work. Love you all! We got this !"

Kramer and Caussin share two children, 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace. Kramer announced their split in an April 21 Instagram post where she wrote that "it's time." "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she told her followers. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kramer has been named the "primary residential parent" and will spent 240 days per year with her kids. Caussin will have Jolie and Jace for the other 125 days of the year.