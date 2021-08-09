Jana Kramer Reflects on 'A Lot of Things I Regret Saying' After Mike Caussin Split

✖

Jana Kramer has some regrets over the way she publicly handled her divorce from Mike Caussin, telling Maria Menounos in an upcoming episode of Better Together with Maria Menounos that there are "so many things I wish I could take back."

In a clip shared by PEOPLE, the singer and actress added that "There's a lot of things I really regret saying." She explained, "When it's already out there, [the] press has picked it up or you're like 'Ah, I wish I would have not said it like that!'" Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin after almost six years of marriage, sharing the news with fans on Instagram in April. Kramer and Caussin married in 2015 and split one year later after infidelity by Caussin. He sought treatment for sex addiction and the pair renewed their vows in 2017.

The couple was open about Caussin's infidelity and even wrote a book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, and Kramer reflected on their decision to publicly discuss their struggles while speaking to Menounos.

"That's honestly the reason I started talking about the infidelity piece of my marriage because I wanted to change the narrative," she said. "I'm like, 'My ex didn't understand,' and I was like, 'People will write about the fact you cheated on me in every article, let's change the narrative,' and be like, 'Hey but this is how we survived it and how we got through it,' and obviously, we didn't end up [with that] positive tone."

"Now I'm like let's change the narrative to how I'm stronger and how I was able to walk through it," she continued. "It's definitely hard because there's moments where I do feel weak and I do feel not strong and I want to post something maybe a little mean to my ex or a little jab." Kramer and Caussin share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, and Kramer shared that she will now consider her words more carefully.

"But at the end of the day, I'm like 'Okay that's probably going to get picked up and that's probably going to start a fight with us and my kids are going to read it," she said. In July, the 37-year-old shared on an episode of her Whine Down podcast that Caussin has had "so much resentment" since their split. "He has so much resentment and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, you're the one who hurt me,'" she said of her ex. "'How are you being mean to me? This doesn't add up to me.'"