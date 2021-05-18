Jana Kramer Reveals How Her Marriage ‘Was Bad Enough I Had No Choice’ But to File for Divorce

✖

Jana Kramer filed for divorce from husband Mike Caussin in April, and it was reported at the time that Kramer filed after discovering infidelity by Caussin. In her divorce filing, the singer cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as reasons for the split, and she further opened up about her husband's infidelity while speaking to Billy Bush for Extra this week.

Bush asked Kramer how she found out her husband was unfaithful, asking whether she went through his direct messages on social media and his cell phone. "That and some more," she replied. "Let’s just say it was bad enough that I had no choice." The 37-year-old added that it was an "ultimate betrayal" when she realized that Caussin had been acting differently than what he had been portraying to his wife. "I wanted so badly to believe this version that he was portraying," she said. "It's just that ultimate betrayal when you realize that it isn't what it was. And that's hard to live with. But it also helps with the process of moving on."

Kramer and Caussin initially separated in 2016 after infidelity by Caussin, and Kramer told Bush that she didn't leave the former NFL player at that time because "I wanted to be able to look my kids in the eyes and say, 'I did everything I could to fight for the marriage.' And then it just become a point where I have to fight for myself. I have to fight for my kids. I have to fight for my happiness. Because clearly I was the only one doing the fighting." Kramer and Caussin share 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace.

After Kramer filed for divorce, a source told Us Weekly that "everything was fine" with the marriage before she "uncovered a recent infidelity." "Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her," the insider claimed. A source also told PEOPLE that the split is due to infidelity. "He cheated and broke her trust again," the source says. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change."

Kramer told Bush that she thinks Caussin is "at peace." "He knew if this one thing happened, I was gone," she said. "He made his bed. I wish he would have thought of the family and all the work we did. I hope he gets the help he wants and needs."