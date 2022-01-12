Jana Kramer Confirms Relationship With New Boyfriend Following Mike Caussin Divorce

One Tree Hill star Jana Kramer has a new boyfriend following her divorce from Mike Caussin. Kramer introduced fans to Ian Schinelli on Instagram Tuesday, after days of speculation. Caussin and Kramer, 38, finalized their divorce in April after six years of marriage.

Kramer posted several photos with Schinelli, 36, on Instagram. “Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does,” Kramer wrote Tuesday. “Every day I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way. To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength, and empathy along the way.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, Schianni posted his own tribute to Kramer, noting that life is “about moving on, accepting changes, and looking forward to what makes you stronger and more complete.” Life is “constantly evolving and spending energy in the right areas, with the right people, which puts you directly on a path towards some of the best things that will happen to you,” he continued. His post included photos of the couple at a beach.

Kramer, who recently starred in the Lifetime movies The Holiday fix Up and Soccer Mom Madam, teased a possible new boyfriend in recent TikTok videos. He appeared in several of her clips recently, including one in which she stood on his shoulders while he did squats. On Monday’s episode of her Whine Down podcast, Kramer declined to talk about the man in her TikTok clips because she wasn’t prepared to share him with the “very scary” world, reports PEOPLE.

Kramer shares two children with Caussin, daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 3. Schinelli has a young daughter, according to his Instagram page. He is a Navy veteran and fitness trainer.

The country music star was married to Michael Gambino for several months in 2004, actor Jonatan Schaech from 2010 to 2011, and Caussin from 2015 to 2021. Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April 2021, citing “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery.” Their divorce was finalized in July 2021. Kramer was reportedly awarded primary custody of their children.

Kramer also dated former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler for one month last fall. “They went on a few dates but in the end, Jana is still single,” a source told PEOPLE in October. “They realized they’re better off as friends than dating.”