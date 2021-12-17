Jana Kramer Shares Robe Photo Taken by Shirtless Mystery Man Following Divorce

Does Jana Kramer have a new man in her life? The “I Got the Boy” singer, 38, debuted a shirtless mystery man subtly in her Instagram Story Wednesday following her divorce from husband Mike Caussin earlier this year. In the photo, Kramer sports a gray bathrobe that was embroidered with a “C” for her married name that she has since written a “K” over in black marker.

“When u have to sharpie a robe because u haven’t worn it since being divorced,” she wrote over the photo alongside a laughing emoji. “Dear Santa, I need a robe with a K.” Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Kramer’s robe shot was taken by a shirtless man, who can be seen in the glass door behind the One Tree Hill star, as reported by Us Weekly. While it’s not clear who the man is or his relationship to Kramer, fans began to speculate the country singer is moving on from Caussin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kramer’s last name was restored officially to her maiden name in September following her split in April from the former football player after six years of marriage. Since then, The Holiday Fix Up actress has briefly been linked with Graham Bunn and Jay Cutler. In a recent interview with Extra, Kramer revealed how she and her ex-husband would be sharing their first Christmas with daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 3, after their divorce.

“The kids will be with me till noon… which will be tough,” Kramer explained of the agreed-upon holiday arrangements. “… To be able to have them this year on Christmas morning, I’m so grateful for that. I am just gonna soak up every second of that.” Asked if there would be potential in the future for the family to spend Christmas all together, the Soccer Mom Madam star said it would be possible, but not at the moment. “It’s not this year,” Kramer explained. “I considered it, but when I talked to my friends and my therapist … I decided I needed to make new memories. … And so I wanted it to be just me and the kids, but then who knows in the future? I’m not against it.”