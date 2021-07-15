Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Is 'Being Mean' to Her Amid Divorce

✖

Jana Kramer continued to open up about her divorce from Mike Caussin during the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast, telling guest Dorinda Medley that her estranged husband has had "so much resentment" since their split earlier this year. "It's definitely hard and it's one of those things where sometimes the process with us has been really challenging because there is that betrayal," she said after Medley noted that she thinks a breakup is more difficult when there's been betrayal.

"He has so much resentment and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, you're the one who hurt me,'" Kramer said of her ex. "'How are you being mean to me? This doesn't add up to me.'" Kramer told Medley, "Help me understand that because I'm just losing my mind." Kramer and Caussin married in and initially separated in 2016 after infidelity by Caussin before getting back together, and Kramer told Medley that her marriage was five years of rebuilding after betrayal.

"There's a million mean things I can say to [Mike] but I'm choosing to be kind and walking through this," she said. Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April, and she cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as reasons for the split in her divorce filing. The country singer opened up about the betrayal she experienced during a recent interview with Extra, telling Billy Bush that it was an "ultimate betrayal" when she realized that Caussin had been acting differently than what he had been portraying to his wife.

"I wanted so badly to believe this version that he was portraying," she said. "It's just that ultimate betrayal when you realize that it isn't what it was. And that's hard to live with. But it also helps with the process of moving on."

On Instagram this week, the mom of two shared some "real talk" with her followers when she posted a selfie with a caption reflecting on how difficult it was to leave her marriage. "I once said leaving is the easy way out," she wrote. "I’ll forever regret that statement because leaving is one of the hardest and painful things to do. The different stages of grief, the confusion, the pain, the relief or happiness which throws you off. Stay or leave you are strong. You are strong to fight for yourself you are strong to fight for your marriage. And both suck (couldn’t find a therapeutic way to say it). But I’m praying there’s healing and light in whichever you choose as I’m on that path of finding that too."