‘Knot’s Landing’ Actress Lar Park Lincoln Has Died

Lar Park Lincoln, known for her starring role as Linda Fairgate in Knots Landing, has died.

Her company, Actors Audition Studios, announced the actress passed away Tuesday at the age of 63. She previously battled breast cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but further information regarding her death, including her cause of death, was not disclosed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lar Park Lincoln, celebrated actress, founder of Actors Audition Studios, and America’s beloved Audition Coach, on April 22, 2025,” the statement read. “Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors.”

Cast portrait of the TV soap opera series ‘Knots Landing,’ 1991. Front row, left to right: Nicollette Sheridan, Michele Lee, Joan Van Ark, and Kent Masters King. Back row, left to right: Joseph Gian, William Devane, Michelle Phillips, Kevin Dobson, Lar Park-Lincoln, Pat Petersen, and Ted Shackelford.(Photo Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

For nearly five years between 1987 and 1991, Lincoln starred as Linda Fairgate on Knots Landing. A spinoff of Dallas, the CBS soap ran from 1979 until 1993 and centered around the lives of those living on a cul-de-sac, Seaview Circle. Lincoln joined the show in its ninth season as the daughter-in-law of Karen Fairgate (Michele Lee), romantic interest of Greg Sumner (William Devane), and a nemesis of Paige Matheson (Nicollette Sheridan). Her character was murdered by Brian Johnston (Philip Brown). In Season 13. She also appeared on the show as a dead body known as “Sally’s friend,” per her IMDb profile.

Born Laurie Jill Park in Dallas on May 12, 1961, Lincoln made her acting debut as a young sex worker in the 1985 CBS TV movie Children of the Night, starring Kathleen Quinlan and Mario Van Peebles. She followed the role with appearances on Heart of the City, Hunter, Outlaws, Ohara, and Highway to Heaven before landing the role of telekinetic and final girl Tina Shepard in Friday the 13th: The New Blood (1988).

Her film resume also includes House II: The Second Story (1987), Fatal Charm (1990), and From the Dark (2009). On TV, she appeared in episodes of Freddy’s Nightmare, Murder She Wrote, and Beverly Hills, 90210. Her final acting credit was in 2022’s Ghost Party.

Outside of acting, Lincoln served as a celebrity on-air guest for the QVC channel for nearly two decades, had her own clothing line, the Piper Alexander collection, authored Get Started, Not Scammed, and founded Actors Audition Studios.

Lincoln is survived by her daughter Piper, son Trevor, sister Karen, brother Michael, and four grandchildren. The family requested privacy and said they are “grateful for the outpouring of love over Lar’s four-decade career.”