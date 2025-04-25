Joanna Gaines’ Next TV Show Revealed

Design maven Joanna Gaines is returning to her renovation roots with a fresh twist in her upcoming Magnolia Network and Max series Mini Reni, which debuts Wednesday, May 14.

Unlike the extensive home transformations that made her and husband Chip household names on HGTV‘s Fixer Upper, this new venture embraces smaller-scale projects with compressed timelines. Deadline reports that the nine-episode first season will continue through July 9, showcasing Gaines’ approach to creating impactful changes without demolishing entire structures.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What I love about Mini Reni is the freedom to go all-in on just one or two smaller spaces,” Gaines explained in a press release. “These aren’t whole-house renovations, so the heart behind the show is to inspire people to design their home gradually and thoughtfully.”

The concept originated when Gaines assisted a friend with a quick renovation they dubbed a “mini reni,” an experience she enjoyed so much that she began undertaking similar projects throughout Waco, Texas, before developing the concept into a series, according to Better Homes and Gardens.

In promotional materials for the show, Gaines emphasizes the accessibility of these modifications: “It doesn’t have to be a dramatic renovation. It can literally be simple little details,” she states in the trailer. “The hope is that we can inspire you to tackle your own Mini Reni.”

The program will showcase creative solutions like crafting a playroom with a concealed entrance and implementing what Gaines describes as “little cheats [that] can make it feel more impactful, make it feel more elevated, but you’re not spending too much to make a pretty cool impact.”

According to Magnolia’s official website, Gaines first explored this concept in February 2023, documenting a week-long transformation of three rooms for a couple preparing for a newborn’s arrival. She emphasized that sometimes “all you need is a few days or a few key pieces to turn a room into a space you love.”

Jarrett Lambo, executive vice president of the Gaineses’ production company Blind Nil, said in the press release that these smaller endeavors have “always grounded Jo after large-scale renovations, giving her the chance to reconnect with the heart of what inspires her most.”

Gaines herself appears enthusiastic about showcasing this different aspect of her design philosophy. In an Instagram announcement, she described the featured projects as some of her “favorite projects to design” because they demonstrate how “smaller, simpler additions can make a huge impact on your home.”

Mini Reni premieres May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Magnolia Network with simultaneous streaming availability on Max.