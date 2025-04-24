Cops Called to Gordon Ramsay’s Home

The celebrity chef famous for his fiery kitchen outbursts became the target of a troubling prank when authorities rushed to his residential property following a false emergency alert. Law enforcement personnel descended upon Gordon Ramsay‘s Los Angeles residence Tuesday evening in response to a fabricated report of armed violence, TMZ reports.

According to police sources who spoke with the outlet, officers arrived at the upscale Bel Air mansion around 8:40 p.m. after receiving an anonymous communication claiming a gunman had opened fire at the property. Upon investigating the premises, authorities discovered no evidence of any disturbance whatsoever. Neighbors confirmed to police that nothing unusual had occurred, and investigators determined the chef wasn’t even present at the time of the incident, TMZ notes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Officials quickly classified the incident as a “swatting” episode – the increasingly common practice where individuals deliberately file false emergency reports to trigger substantial police responses at an unsuspecting target’s location. Law enforcement has initiated an investigation into the hoax, though no suspects have been identified or apprehended as of initial reporting, TMZ states.

The culinary mogul’s representatives have not issued any public statement regarding the incident. Ramsay himself maintained his regular social media activity that day, sharing promotional content for his guest judging appearance on Masterchef Australia without acknowledging the disturbance.

This troubling incident represents part of a broader pattern affecting high-profile personalities throughout Los Angeles County. Just two weeks prior, rapper Nicki Minaj‘s Hidden Hills residence received similar unwanted police attention following another fake shooting report. Additional celebrity targets of these dangerous pranks include Jennifer Aniston, Chris Brown, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber.

The practice became particularly prevalent in 2013, when numerous entertainment figures, including Tom Cruise, Miley Cyrus, Kris Jenner, Clint Eastwood, Selena Gomez, and Snoop Dogg, experienced similar false emergency responses. More recently, Arnold Schwarzenegger faced a comparable situation during Thanksgiving 2024 when authorities responded to a fake bomb threat at his residence.

Ramsay, whose estimated net worth reaches approximately £170 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, owns multiple properties globally, including homes in London and Cornwall in addition to his Los Angeles residence. The acclaimed restaurateur and television personality has built his fortune through successful culinary ventures and reality programming including Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen.