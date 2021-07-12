Johnny Knoxville Suffers Concussion, Broken Wrist and Rib in 'Jackass 4' First Look

✖

Jackass 4 has dropped some first-look images from the new film, officially titled Jackass Forever, and in the pictures fans can see a stunt that left Johnny Knoxville with a concussion, broken wrist, and damaged rib. The stunt in question is one involving bulls, which Knoxville is known for taking on. "When you mess with the bull, you not only get the horns but a concussion, a broken wrist, and a broken rib too," the post's caption quipped. "Johnny Knoxville is indeed the magic man."

In another image, Knoxville can be seen high above a lake with some makeshift wings attached to his arms, having just been launched out of a massive cannon. "What happens when you fly too close to the sun? I don’t know, but it basically amounts to a giant enema for Johnny Knoxville," read the caption. In a few other posts on the Jackass Instagram page fans can see stars facing off against rattlesnakes, playing a terrifying game of Chicken with a tarantula, and a water tank that for some reason requires the supervision of a "pyrotechnical expert." It's clear that fans are in for a very thrilling and hilarious fourth Jackass movie, based on these early images.

Jackass crashed into pop culture in the early 2000s, with a hilarious and controversial series on MTV. In 2002, the first film, Jackass: The Movie, debuted and was massively successful. That film was followed by two more: 2006's Jackass Number Two, and 2010's Jackass 3D.

Sadly, in 2011, Jackass co-star Ryan Dunn passed away in a tragic car accident, and the franchise has been mostly quiet ever since, with the exception of 2013s Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, which was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category. However, that film featured only Knoxville in-character as the titular "bad grandpa."

This year, fans will finally see the release of Jackass 4, quite possibly the franchise's final film, though that is not confirmed. One person who will take their last bow this time around, however, is Knoxville. The 50-year-old father of three recently told GQ that he does not plan to star in any more Jackass projects after this.

"You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," he said. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around." Jackass 4 is set to be released in theaters on Oct. 22.