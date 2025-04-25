Penn Badgley Breaks Silence on ‘Gossip Girl’ Co-Star Michelle Trachtenberg’s Death

You star Penn Badgley has finally addressed the tragic loss of his former colleague, Michelle Trachtenberg, sharing heartfelt recollections of her personality during a recent media appearance. Badgley reflected on Trachtenberg during an interview at the You premiere on Wednesday, April 23, offering touching memories of the actress who portrayed Georgina Sparks opposite his character Dan Humphrey in the popular CW teen drama Gossip Girl.

“I have said this before, but what I remember about her was she was incredibly quick to laugh,” Badgley shared with E! News. “You know, she was really joyous. Like, we all have our ups and downs, our lights and shadows, but… she had this childlike, joyous laugh. She [was] a really pure heart and it’s surreal.”

The 38-year-old performer acknowledged the distance that had developed between them in recent years, noting, “I hadn’t seen her in over a decade, so you know, I can’t claim to have known her well. But really surreal. Really saddening.”

Trachtenberg was discovered unresponsive in her New York residence in February, with her representative confirming her passing on Feb. 26. Following weeks of speculation, on April 16, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner revealed the 39-year-old succumbed to natural causes stemming from diabetes mellitus complications.

A source close to the situation informed Us Weekly that her family had anticipated this determination, stating, “Michelle’s family knew what the cause of death was likely to be. They were aware of her health issues, so it’s not a surprise.”

Medical experts at the Mayo Clinic describe diabetes mellitus as encompassing “a group of diseases that affect how the body uses blood sugar,” or glucose, a crucial energy source for brain function and cellular operations throughout the human system.

Additional information from Us Weekly suggests Trachtenberg’s health had been deteriorating for some time before her death. An insider confirmed to the publication that the Harriet the Spy actress had undergone a liver transplant in the months leading up to her passing.

Badgley joins several Gossip Girl alumni who have publicly mourned Trachtenberg. Blake Lively, who starred as Serena van der Woodsen, posted a moving tribute on Instagram in February, writing, “She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed.”

Lively’s tribute continued with personal observations about Trachtenberg’s passionate nature: “Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work.”

Other cast members, including Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, and Chace Crawford, have also shared remembrances. Crawford posted throwback photos with the caption, “Michelle was one of a kind. I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.”

Trachtenberg appeared in Gossip Girl from 2008 to 2012, establishing her character Georgina Sparks as one of the show’s most memorable antagonists. Her career had previously included prominent roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and family films like Harriet the Spy and Ice Princess.