Jack Osbourne Blasts ABC Reporter for Prop Jacket While Reporting on L.A. Fires

Jack Osbourne slammed ABC News anchor David Muir over his reporting on the deadly Los Angeles wildfires. The World News Tonight with David Muir host was reporting live from the streets of Palisades, where hundreds of buildings have been destroyed and at least five lives have been lost, when viewers tuning into the Wednesday broadcast, including Osbourne, noticed his yellow, flame-retardant jacket was clamped in the back with wooden pegs.

“Nice Jacket Bro,” Osbourne quoted a clip of Muir’s broadcast. “Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clothespins were visible during Muir’s ABC live reporting. Showing the devastation left behind by the fires, several of which continue to burn in Los Angeles County, the 20/20 journalist turned to point out the burned remains of a building behind him, revealing the wooden clothespins used to make his jacket better fitting.

Osbourne wasn’t the only one to take issue with Muir’s fashion faux pas, with others blasting the reporter as “pathetic” and “narcissistic,” while others called him “an absolute clown for this and should never be taken seriously!” Somebody else slammed the decision, writing, “When looking good overcomes a horrific tragedy, you understand this is entertainment, not information. David Muir is a second rate actor. Shameful.”

However, others weren’t as quick to judge, one person noting that “it’s smart. Keeps it from flapping,” while somebody else pointed out, “in those winds that jacket flapping would have given his sound tech an aneurysm.”

The Palisades Fire broke out at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time Tuesday and has grown to more than 17,000 acres burned with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Several others wildfires, including the Eaton Fire and the Hurt Fire, are also burning in the area. At least 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders, per the Los Angeles Times, and more than 2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have been damaged or destroyed, including the homes of Hollywood stars including Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, and Billy Crystal. At least five people have died, their bodies discovered in three separate structures in Altadena, where the Eaton fire broke out Tuesday night. That fire is also at 0% containment.