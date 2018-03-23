Issa Rae Chides Warner Bros. Over Apparent Protection of Ezra Miller

Issa Rae isn't happy with Warner Bros. The Insecure star has taken issue with Warner Bros.' attempts to salvage The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, who was accused of grooming minors and charged with disorderly conduct, assault, and burglary. During an interview with Elle magazine published on Oct. 13, the actress talked about Hollywood after #MeToo. Her harsh criticism of Miller was unreserved, calling them a "repeat offender." Several controversies surround Miller, who is non-binary and uses they and them pronouns. They are accused of exhibiting "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling" behavior toward a teenager, and was embroiled in several scandals, including footage that reportedly shows them strangling a woman. According to TheWrap, Warner Bros. has continued to shoot scenes with Miller for The Flash, which is scheduled for release in June 2023.

Despite her opposition to "jumping to immediate conclusions" and her encouraging investigation of allegations, Rae emphasized that it is "extremely important to, like the mantra says, 'Listen to women.' "I'm gonna be real, the stuff that's happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood," she said. "There's this person who's a repeat offender, who's been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there's an effort to save the movie and them," Rae continued. "That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders."

TheWrap also learned that Miller and their agent Scott Metzger held a "very positive" meeting with Warner Bros.' film heads in August to discuss The Flash. During the meeting, they reportedly met with new Warner Bros. film executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, though no other details were released. Miller previously announced they were in treatment for "complex mental health issues" and apologized for their actions. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," the statement said. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

The actor's latest controversy came in August when Vermont State Police charged them with felony burglary. In a burglar complaint filed May 1, police were notified that several bottles of alcohol were stolen from a home in Stamford while its owners were gone. Police identified Miller as the suspect after reviewing home surveillance footage. A citation was issued to Miller, who was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26. According to Vermont's NEWS10, Court records indicate the arraignment was moved back to Oct. 17 in Vermont Superior Court- Bennington Criminal Division to avoid conflicting with Rosh Hashanah. Miller faces up to 26 years in prison if convicted of the two charges.