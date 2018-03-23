Ezra Miller Starts Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues'

The Flash star Ezra Miller is seeking treatment for "complex health issues," they announced late Tuesday. Their statement comes after a string of assault and abuse allegations, and legal problems. Miller, 29, also apologized for their actions over the past three years.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement released through a representative to Variety. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

Miller was introduced as the DC Comics character Barry Allen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and had a major role in Justice League (2017). The character's long-gestating solo film The Flash is almost complete and is scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023. Miller's string of scandals led to questions about the movie's future among Warner Bros. Discovery executives.

Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for The Flash, sources told The Hollywood Reporter last week. The studio already "received indications" that Miller planned on seeking progressional help, so the first option would be having Miller give an interview to explain their erratic behavior and do limited press interviews for The Flash.

The second option, if Miller did not plan on getting help, involved Warner Bros. releasing the movie but keeping them out of the publicity. The Flash would also be re-cast for future movies. The third option would be Warner Bros. killing The Flash if Miller's situation worsened. It would be impossible to recast Miller for the $200 million film.

Miller has been attracting negative headlines since 2020 when a video of them allegedly choking a fan outside a bar in Iceland surfaced. In March and April, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii and faced a harassment charge. In one of the Hawaii cases, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct count. He paid a $500 fine and $30 in court costs. The harassment charge was dismissed.

In June, the parents of 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes filed for a temporary order of protection against Miller, accusing them of grooming and assaulting her. That same month, a Massachusetts mother and her 12-year-old child were granted a temporary harassment protection order against Miller.

Rolling Stone also published a report on Miller's activities in Vermont, where they were reportedly housing a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at their ranch. On Aug. 7, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. They will be arraigned on Sept. 26. Vermont authorities have also struggled to locate the mother and children living at Miller's farm to serve an emergency care order, according to court documents Rolling Stone obtained.