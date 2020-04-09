Ezra Miller Choking Video: ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Star Not Under Police Investigation

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Ezra Miller is not under police investigation after video surfaced late Sunday night apparently showing him choking a female fan. The video, which quickly went viral, immediately raised concern among fans, though the identity of the man in the clip has not yet been confirmed.

In a statement to The Wrap, Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson, a spokesman for the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police, confirmed that “no one was arrested or placed in custody” in connection to the alleged incident. Sveinbjörnsson added that officers were never called to the scene and the woman in the video has not filed charges against the actor.

The news comes just days after the incident first made the rounds on social media. In a seven-second clip, a man resembling Miller asks the unidentified woman, “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” The woman appears to be jokingly preparing for a fight, though things quickly escalate when the man grabs the young woman by the throat, pushes her back against a car, and then violently pulls her to the ground. The clip abruptly ends as the person filming the incident intervenes, stating, “Whoa, bro! Bro! Bro! Bro!”

Icelandic outlet Fréttabladid had been the first to report the incident. In the report, it was confirmed that the incident had taken place outside of the establishment Prikið Kaffihús. In a statement, the establishment’s co-owner, Geoffrey T. Huntingdon-Williams, declined to comment on any specifics.

“Unfortunately, we do not want to comment specifically on this incident unless it is under review,” Huntingdon-Williams said. “We at Prikina state that we condemn all forms of violence and all its manifestations.”

Although questions were initially raised regarding the legitimacy and the seriousness of the video, some suggesting that it may have been nothing more than a playful joke, a source at the establishment confirmed to Variety that this “was a serious altercation,” which they said occurred at around 6 p.m. local time on April 1. The source also identified the person in the video as Miller. That person was escorted off the property.

A second source who was at the bar, which Miller reportedly frequents, explained that the incident occurred after the actor was approached by a group of “pushy” fans. Things then escalated, with Miller losing his temper.

At this time, representatives for Miller have yet to comment on the incident. Several outlets have reached out with requests for comment.