Ireland Baldwin Defends Stepmom Hilaria Baldwin Amid Heritage Scandal

Hilaria Baldwin has been on the defense over her Spanish heritage after some people claimed she was faking her accent and life story. The latest to come to her defense is her stepdaughter, Ireland Baldwin. The 25-year-old is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

One of the two ways she came to her support was, most notably, a comment she left on Hilaria’s most recent post showing her breastfeeding her newborn son, Eduardo, in the hospital. “I wish people had the chance to know you and know your story the way that I do rather than from a fabricated nine hour-long Instagram story,” her comment read. “I think you are an incredible mom and an inspiration.”

Seeing her stepmother have to go as far as to post a video explaining her story once again while shutting down the wild rumors, Baldwin also took to her own Instagram Story to add more support for Hilaria. She called the whole thing “pathetic,” and specifically the ones who dug through old clips and interviews to try and come up with the theory. “It's so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone's life that they don't know, don't know anything about, don't know how they were raised, who they were actually raised by,” Baldwin ranted. “It’s just kind of sad and pathetic."

Her defense of her stepmother didn’t end there, though. While some of the accusations called her accent fake, others claimed she was too nice for her own good, suggesting she was covering for something. To that, Baldwin had no problem providing her take on her kindness. “She's a good person, a caring person, who has always respected my relationship with my dad,” she stated. Adding that she has a “great relationship” with her.

In Hilaria’s response video, she claims she went through her well-traveled story about growing up in Boston and how her family lived in Spain. She respects both cultures and wants to raise her children in a bilingual family, which is exactly what the Baldwins have done so far with their five children, all of whom have Spanish names. Alec and Hilaria began dating in 2011 before walking down the aisle in 2012 at a New York City wedding. They welcomed their first child, Carmen, the following year. In September, Hilaria gave birth to their fifth baby.