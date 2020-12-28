Hilaria Baldwin Responds to Accusations She's Pretending to Be Spanish

✖

Hilaria Baldwin has found herself in a situation she probably never imagined herself having to go through and just a few months removed from giving birth. The actress and wife of Alec Baldwin are shooting down allegations she has been faking her Spanish accent and heritage all of these years. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share a slightly longer than seven-minute video in which she explained her roots.

Addressing the claims head-on, Baldwin said she takes the allegations “very seriously” which is why she felt the need to reiterate her story to shut down the rumors. “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain,” she stated.

“My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here in the USA,” she said. Among the other topics covered in the clip included the five children she has with Baldwin, all of whom have Spanish names. The pair’s daughter is named Carmen with their four sons being Rafael, Leonardo, Romo and Eduardo. She said her husband has been very supportive of her culture and that’s why they are raising their children to be “bilingual,” something that she said is very important to her. She attempted to then put an end to the rumor and any future allegations that her accent has been a ploy all of these years. “I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it,” she noted.

All of this comes after a tweet went viral last week that pointed to a “decade long grift” in which Baldwin had been impersonating a Spanish person. Then came clips of various interviews and videos of her talking that showed her speaking Spanish as the posts intended to show how she would come in and out of her accent. As Baldwin noted in her video, she was born in Massachusetts and stayed there growing up, which the accusers claim to be true but that she had no Spanish roots. Baldwin did say this isn’t the first time she has had to go these measures to shut down people who accuse of her not being of true Spanish heritage, admitting that her story is not an ordinary one.

The Baldwins tied the knot in 2012, three years after they first began dating. They welcomed their first child, their daughter, in August 2013 and recently gave birth to their fifth child this September, Eduardo.