Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Reveals Pregnancy Following Miscarriages

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are bracing to add another little one into their brood. On Monday, Hilaria took to Instagram to reveal that she was pregnant with her fifth child with the former 30 Rock star. To announce the news, the yoga instructor posted a video of her growing baby bump for her fans to see. The happy news comes months after she opened up about suffering a miscarriage back in November.

In the video, Hilaria can be seen donning a bright smile as she shows off her baby bump to fans. The mom-of-four places a probe over her baby bump during an ultrasound and fans can subsequently hear the little one’s heartbeat. Hilaria captioned the clip by relating that she’s going to let her baby do the talking, as she’s so overjoyed to hear her baby’s heartbeat. She also noted that the baby is healthy and that “all is well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT

“Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” Hilaria captioned the post. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you, Here we go again.” Naturally, in response to her exciting news, fans flocked the comment section to congratulate the Baldwin family on the new addition to their crew. As one fan even noted, which many others can agree with, “Now this is some good news on my instagram this afternoon.”

As previously mentioned, this baby announcement is incredibly welcome news given the fact that Hilaria had experienced two miscarriages in 2019. In November, Hilaria revealed the devastating news via an emotional Instagram post. The yoga instructor posted a photo of her daughter, Carmen, giving her a cuddle to try and comfort her. She noted that she and Alec received the news during a scan. Hilaria and Alec were expecting a girl.

Hilaria, unfortunately, also suffered a miscarriage in April of 2019, as well. Just like she did in November, she revealed the tragic news via an Instagram post. She went on to mention that she was surrounded by love and support amidst that difficult time.

“There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here,” Baldwin wrote, captioning a photo of her family. “I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together…I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you.”