Hilaria Baldwin Shows off Post-Baby Body 3 Months After Welcoming Fifth Child

Hilaria Baldwin is flaunting her post-baby body. Just three months after welcoming son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin, the Mom Brain podcast co-host and fitness guru took to Instagram Sunday with an adorable photo of herself and her youngest child.

Snapped by her 7-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela, who she gave a shout out to, the photo showed Baldwin holding little Edu and giving him a kiss on the cheek as she posed in her underwear. Baldwin wrote, "post bath, getting ready for the day" and quipped, "can't stop smelling this baby." The proud parent also revealed that Edu's outfit "belonged to my other boys... Alec says he looks like a tomato—Rafa says he looks like a 'Christmas miracle'...I'm with Rafa."

The post drew plenty of comments, with Baldwin's husband eventually chiming in. On his own account, Alec reposted his wife's photo alongside the caption, "Oh, no..." While Baldwin poses for pictures alongside their youngest, Alec is currently quarantining. The 62-year-old Oscar nominee revealed in a video shared Sunday that he is staying at the guest house near their 18th-century farmhouse in East Hampton after returning home from New York. Baldwin told fans, "I go into New York and work a little bit and come back and have to quarantine here for a few days," something he admitted is "not a lot of fun."

"My wife has the kids say hi to me a couple times a day. They're all in the car," he added. "It's just weird. I can't have contact with them until after the quarantine and I get tested again."

Baldwin thankfully isn't entirely alone, as she has some help with caring for her children thanks to their nanny. The mom of five had opened up about her decision to hire a nanny over the summer, explaining that "it is okay to accept help, and there is no shame that other people should give you because of that." She also pointed out that "neither my family or Alec's family live close."

Along with Edu and Carmen, the couple are also parents to sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5. Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland. Little Edu joined their brood in September after they had tragically suffered two miscarriages. The couple is now seemingly done expanding their family, with Alec recently telling PEOPLE "we're oh-so-done."