How the Kardashian Family Has Reportedly Reacted to Tristan Thompson Baby News

Khloé Kardashian is leaning on her family after the news broke last week of Tristan Thompson’s latest paternity scandal. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family has been “very supportive to her,” an insider told Us Weekly, and “even though Khloé is hurt, she’s staying strong and trying to move forward.”

Despite rekindling their romance in the summer of last year, Kardashian and Thompson have been broken up for “many months and have been coparenting together” for the good of 3-year-old daughter True, the source continued. “Khloé’s family is supportive of her, but they are there for both Khloé and for Tristan,” they added. “They’re both True’s parents and the family is supportive of both.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The details of Thompson’s new paternity lawsuit do allege that the NBA player cheated on Kardashian, however, and it is a “very sad time” for the reality star, as “Khloé now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they were back together.” Thompson is being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support, TMZ reported last week, as the personal trainer alleges that the NBA player is the father of her newborn son after a brief tryst earlier this year.

Nichols and Thompson originally hooked up in March after Thompson celebrated his birthday with Kardashian as a couple, according to court records. Thompson acknowledged in the court documents that he did have sex with Nichols several times, and the trainer presented a series of alleged text messages from the athlete she said were sent to her after her lawyer urged the court to bring him in for a deposition in August.

“My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” the Sacramento Kings player allegedly wrote. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

Thompson is also the father of True, whom he shares with Kardashian, and son Prince, 4, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016. Thompson and Craig split earlier that year, and he began dating the Revenge Body star in April 2016.