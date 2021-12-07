Khloe Kardashian Receives Flowers From Scott Disick Amid Tristan Thompson Baby Reports

Khloe Kardashian may be in the midst of some drama thanks to her ex Tristan Thompson, but she can always count on her family to have her back. As Us Weekly reported, Scott Disick sent Kardashian a bouquet of flowers as she navigates this difficult time. Disick previously dated Kardashian’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Disick and Kourtney, who has moved on with her fiancé Travis Barker, share three children together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

On Sunday, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to showcase the gift that Disick sent her. She posted a close-up photo of a bright bouquet of pink flowers. Alongside the image, she wrote, “I love you @letthelordbewithyou [Disick], thank you.” The reality star’s post came only days after it was reported that Thompson was involved in a paternity suit with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who claims that the basketball player is the father of her son.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXH-Lg1Aym9/

Nichols, who gave birth to a son on Thursday, claimed that she became pregnant with Thompson’s child while he was still dating Kardashian. The personal trainer, who is from Texas but recently moved to California, claimed that she was intimate with Thompson on multiple occasions. She is now suing the athlete for child support. Nichols shared various documents associated with the case, including an alleged text chain between her and Thompson in which he offered her money to keep quiet about the matter.

Based on a report from TMZ, which obtained the text chain in question, Thompson allegedly offered Nichols $75,000 to keep quiet and wrote that he wanted to have no part in the child’s life. He allegedly wrote that he would not “be involved at all.” His alleged message read, “If you think having this baby is going to make you some money, it’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who is unemployed…so you better of taking this $75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who is unemployed.”

Thompson and Kardashian broke up again this past summer. In June, it was reported that the pair, who share three-year-old daughter True, split and that they were co-parenting their child. Their split came shortly after a woman named Sydney Chase claimed that she hooked up with the basketball player.