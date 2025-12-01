‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested Again

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested Saturday in the former child star’s latest brush with the law.

The Home Improvement actor, 44, was arrested in Eugene, Ore., Saturday for allegedly violating his probation from his prior domestic violence conviction, according to jail records, and is being held without bail at Lane County Jail. Bryan is scheduled to be released Wednesday.

The actor’s fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested Saturday and booked at the same jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless endangering and attempted first-degree assault.

Bryan has had numerous encounters with the law over the past several years, including DUI arrests in 2004, 2007, and 2017, and an October 2020 arrest on a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor charges of assault and interfering with a police report. He would plead guilty to menacing and assault in the fourth degree, constituting domestic violence.

Speaking about the incident in a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan claimed that the reality of the situation was exaggerated during the proceedings. “We didn’t even really get that physical,” he told the outlet at the time. “We got really loud. We were screaming, and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear…. At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something.”

While Bryan said he could have “fought” the charges leveled against him, it was “most stress and drama” to do so, so he “got two misdemeanors and called it a day.”

A month after that interview was published, Bryan was arrested on suspicion of felony assault, third-degree robbery, and assault, which he eventually pleaded down to felony assault in the fourth degree. Bryan would go on to serve seven days in jail for his guilty plea and was subject to 36 months of supervised probation.

In February 2024, Bryan was arrested on suspicion of a felony DUI charge and a misdemeanor contempt of court charge, and in October of the same year, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a valid license. His most recent prior arrest came in January 2025, when he was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and charged with second-degree domestic violence.