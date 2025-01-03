‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence Again

Zachery Ty Bryan is starting off the new year with yet another arrest. The Home Improvement star, who played the oldest Taylor boy, Bradley, was arrested for alleged second-degree domestic violence in South Carolina, according to TMZ, per online records. Law enforcement told the outlet that Myrtle Beach police responded to a residence on New Year’s Day for a domestic issue and determined that Bryan, 43, got into a physical fight.

He was arrested and booked at Horry County Jail, where he is reportedly still incarcerated, with his bond set at $10,000. From the looks of the mug shot published by TMZ, the former actor had cuts on his face as well as a red mark on his forehead. Bryan was most recently arrested in October on a felony charge for allegedly driving under the influence and not having a valid license in Oklahoma.

HOME IMPROVEMENT – “Workin’ Man Blues” – Airdate: December 10, 1996. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) TIM ALLEN; ZACHERY TY BRYAN

Last February, he was pulled over and charged with a DUI after police believed he was involved in a traffic collision prior to the arrest. He also violated his probation, which he was serving 36 months of after he pleaded guilty to assaulting the mother of his children the previous October. As part of his plea deal, he was ordered to stay away from alcohol and drugs and seek treatment.

As for this current arrest, it’s unknown who was involved in the altercation with Zachery Ty Bryan. He is currently engaged to Johnnie Faye, but there’s no word of whether she was on the other end of it. Bryan was previously married to Carly Matros and they share four kids together. He and Faye also share three kids, and she most recently gave birth to twins in May 2023. As of now, no more information has been revealed about the arrest or Bryan’s condition, but he’s not starting off 2025 on a good note.

Meanwhile, Bryan’s troubles with alcohol began when he was just a teenager. An exposé in The Hollywood Reporter about his life in June 2023 revealed he started drinking when he was a teenager. “Back then, I was going to nightclubs, and they would just let me in because I was the kid from Home Improvement,” Bryan admitted. “I try to stay away from it. I’ve just kind of disengaged. I’ve got my routine, I’m not going out and getting lit, and that takes away a lot of problems.”