‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested on Second Felony Charge

Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested and charged with his second DUI of the year. Just eight months after the Home Improvement star’s February DUI arrest, the 43-year-old was arrested on Friday, Oct. 25 for allegedly driving under the influence and not having a valid license, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma.

The arrest occurred at around 7 a.m. local time on Friday after police initially approached and spoke to Bryan after finding him sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle, according to TMZ. Not long after, officers conducted a traffic stop after witnessing Bryan driving. The actor reportedly admitted that he was intoxicated. When asked what his soberness was on a scale from zero to 10, Bryan reportedly responded with five. Bryan allegedly failed a field sobriety test and turned down a breathalyzer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan was booked into the Custer County Jail just after 8:30 a.m. Friday on charges of driving under the influence and not having a valid license. Latasha Goodman, an administrative lieutenant for the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to USA TODAY and said that as of Sunday, Bryan remained in custody. His bond for the DUI offense is set at $25,000, while the driver’s license bond is $500. He is scheduled to appear for his arraignment Monday afternoon.

Bryan’s arrest comes less than a year after the actor was arrested for an alleged DUI in La Quinta, California on Feb. 17. Deputies with the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop “on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision.” Bryan was arrested after officers “observed indications of impairment.” In March, he was charged with a felony for having three or more priors within the last 10 years. He could face up to three years in prison if convicted, per TMZ.

Prior to that, Bryan was arrested in October 2020 on a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor charges of assault and interfering with a police report. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor menacing and misdemeanor assault. In July 2023, he was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery and harassment, and was ordered to spend seven days in jail.

Bryan is best known for his starring role as Brad Taylor on the sitcom Home Improvement, which ran for eight seasons throughout the ’90s. His other credits include The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boston Public, ER, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Smallville, and Veronica Mars.