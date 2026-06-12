Shaq Commits to His ‘Feud’ With Larry David by Taking Jab During NBA Finals

Shaquille O’Neal’s acting again. Sadly, it’s not to reprise his role as Neon in a Blue Chips sequel. And fortunately, it’s also not for a follow-up to Kazaam.

Instead, Shaq is acting miffed during the NBA Finals and the subject of his theatrical beef is none other than comedian/actor/writer/producer Larry David. The real-life setting is the NBA Finals where the New York Knicks hold a 3 games to 1 lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

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Games 3 and 4 were played at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, where David was courtside for the Knicks’ one-point win in Wednesday’s Game 4.

Shaq was also in the building as part of ESPN’s Inside the NBA show which airs pregame, postgame, and during halftime.

The sight of both David and O’Neal in the same building during an NBA game immediately invoked memories of a legendary Curb Your Enthusiasm episode in which David was sitting courtside at a Lakers game and his outstretched legs tripped O’Neal, injuring the Hall of Fame center.

When ESPN’s broadcast showed video of David waving courtside, Shaq uttered: “I don’t like him. He tripped me.”

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He, of course, was referencing back to the Curb episode, keeping the David/O’Neal “feud” alive.

Thankfully for fans of both the Knicks and Spurs, David kept his legs to himself this time and no players from either squad were injured by the outstretched legs of the 78-year-old Seinfeld co-creator.

Had David’s legs again intertwined with Shaq’s, resulting in another fall to the floor, plenty of money would’ve been connected to MSG’s famous hardwood. David’s net worth is estimated at around $400 million, while O’Neal’s is said to be hovering around $500 million. Both would be able to sustain a fall if they were to land on their wallets.

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