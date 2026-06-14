Bill Cody Has Died

Bill Cody, a longtime WSM radio host and the Grand Ole Opry announcer, has passed away following a recent hospitalization. He was 67 years old.

In a statement on Instagram, WSM Radio confirmed the news.

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“A singular presence on WSM-AM Nashville for more than three decades, Bill welcomed listeners each morning on Coffee, Country & Cody with a broad smile, a conversational ease, and an unerring ability to make both artists and audiences feel at home,” the post reads.

WSM Radio further noted that Cody had been with the station for more than 30 years. “[He] had Charlie Daniels as his first in-studio guest. He built more than a morning show; he created a gathering place rooted in his deep love for country music and the people behind it.”

Speaking about Cody’s work with the Grand Ole Opry, the radio station stated, “His work extended across television and syndicated radio, bringing country music to audiences far beyond Nashville.”

“Inspired early on by time spent at a small Kentucky radio station with his father, Bill’s passion for broadcasting became a lifelong calling that ultimately led him to the city he once dreamed about as a young boy,” the station pointed out. “More than his accolades, Bill will be remembered for his kindness, humility, and genuine gift for connection. He was a trusted voice, a generous friend, and a constant companion to generations of listeners.”

WSM Radio is planning to honor Cody with a special marathon of “unforgettable moments” from his radio show. “Celebrating a legacy that will forever be part of our station and community.”

Bill’s daughter, Hannah, revealed earlier this month that he was admitted to the ICU in early May with heart and kidney failure. Although he passed the necessary tests to qualify for a heart and kidney transplant, Bill ran into more health obstacles, which led to his passing.

The radio host’s family is hosting a funeral service on June 15.