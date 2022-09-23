Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Trolls Adam Levine's DM Cheating Scandal

Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, couldn't help himself when it came to trolling Adam Levine over the Maroon 5 frontman's alleged cheating scandal. The Winnetka Bowling League singer took to his Instagram Story Wednesday shortly after multiple women came forward with screenshots of what they alleged were flirtatious or inappropriate messages from the married Voice alum.

As the alleged messages began being edited and circulating as jokes, Koma gave his hand at the meme, adding a selfie to make it look like he had sent a photo of himself to Levine. In response, the "She Will Be Loved" singer's messages respond, "Holy f-k. Holy f-king f-k. That body of yours is absurd," making it look like it was a conversation between him and Koma.

(Photo: Matthew Koma)

Levine found himself in hot water after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward this week to accuse Levine of having an affair with her for "about a year." Levine is currently married to Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, and the Victoria's Secret model is currently pregnant with the couple's third child. Levine did respond to Stroh's accusations, writing in a statement posted on his Instagram Story that he had not had an affair but "crossed the line" with her.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," he wrote. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life." In "certain instances it became inappropriate," he added. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together," Levine concluded. Since then, multiple other women have accused the musician of sending flirtatious messages to them as well.