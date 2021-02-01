Halsey Showcases Baby Bump in First Outing With Alev Aydin Since Pregnancy Announcement

✖

Halsey is showing off her baby bump for the first time after revealing that she and boyfriend Alev Aydin are pregnant. The musician and her 37-year-old boyfriend were spotted out on a picnic in Los Angeles over the weekend as the Without You singer was seen with her hand on her stomach as she took in the nice Saturday afternoon in the city, enjoying some down time from her otherwise fast-paced life. Halsey shared the big news last Wednesday while also confirming rumors that was she was with Aydin. The couple have been dating for a few months according to a source to PEOPLE.

The 26-year-old is always an open book -- even releasing her own collection of poems with her first published book in 2020 -- when it comes to what’s going on in her personal life. She shared a photo of her bare pregnant belly in her Instagram Story. As Yahoo! Noted, the hashtag she referenced, #EndoWarrior, ties into the struggles she had after being diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016, eventually undergoing surgeries in 2017. Halsey had previously suffered a miscarriage in 2015. In her surprise announcement on Instagram, the New Jersey-born singer wrote, “I love this mini human already.” Aside from posting to her story section, Halsey hasn't made any posts to her page since the announcement.

Before the big news, Halsey, who released her third studio album in 2020, had kept her relationship with Aydin on the downlow. The two had gotten matching tattoos together last June with the ink reading “Seeds” across the top of their feet. The Turkish screenwriter has had some of his work appear on Netflix, including an eight-episode series called Small Shots that came out in 2017. Outside of that, not much else is known about Aydin or the two’s love story, though they both share a passion for cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The pregnancy reveal certainly came as a surprise to her followers. Two days before her announcement, Halsey shared an image of her and her dog in which she wrote, “My baby.” Earlier in January, Halsey also promoted her makeup company, about-face, which in one of the videos she shared, she called the company “a baby of my own conception.” Reading between the lines, the 26-year-old may have been dropping hints about the news she would be unveiling later in the month.