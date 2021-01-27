Pregnant Halsey Shares Photos of Her Bare Baby Bump

✖

Halsey shocked her fans Wednesday when she announced she was pregnant, simultaneously sharing three photos of her bare baby bump. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to share photos of herself in front of a purple and white backdrop in an outdoor setting. She donned her signature buzz-cut hairstyle, forgoing the wigs she's been wearing in her recent Instagram photos.

In the first photo, Halsey knelt on the ground wearing a rainbow halter top bikini and light denim jeans. She framed her face with her hand and gave the camera a knowing look. For the second photo, she stood, wearing just the jeans, and covered herself with her right arm while her left rested on her backside, drawing attention to the baby bump. In the third photo, she knelt again, covering herself with both arms this time. "Surprise!" she captioned the set of photos, adding a baby bottle emoji, rainbow emoji and baby face emoji.

Friends and fans alike instantly flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory wishes. Halsey's boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, who Halsey credited with taking the photos, commented, "Heart so full, I luv you, sweetness." Halsey replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

The child will be Halsey's first, though she spoke to The Guardian in February 2020 about becoming a mom someday, saying that it was "looking like something that's gonna happen for me. That's a miracle." She previously suffered a miscarriage, telling the outlet that was "the most inadequate I've ever felt."

"Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing," she said at the time.

The singer has been open with her struggles with reproductive health, writing in her Manic album notes for Apple Music that her song "More" was a way for her to express her feelings about it. "I've been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that," she wrote. "For a long time, I didn't think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it's very, very important to me."

"Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it's looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved. It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood," she added. "All of a sudden, everything is different. I'm not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I'm overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I've never had a choice before."