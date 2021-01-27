Who Is Halsey's Boyfriend Alev Aydin? Everything to Know After Singer's Pregnancy Announcement

✖

Halsey announced that she is pregnant on Wednesday, Jan. 27, but many fans are still just trying to catch up on the singer's love life. Halsey tagged writer and filmmaker Alev Aydin in her post, and he shared the same photos on Instagram, indicating that he is the father. Now, many fans are learning about Aydin for the first time.

At 37 years old, Aydin is about 11 years older than Halsey. He has worked as a writer, producer, director and occasionally as an actor since 2008 — mostly on short films and TV series. His best-known work is Small Shots, a short drama series about two actors trying to break through in Hollywood. He also wrote and starred in the 2013 cult hit Lonely Boy, a dramedy about a schizophrenic bachelor making his way through life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alev Aydin (@zoneaydin)

Aydin brings all of this to a relatively new relationship with Halsey, though the two seem to have been friends for some time now. As far back as March 2019, he shared a "throwback" photo with Halsey on Instagram, meaning that the two must have been well-acquainted before then.

The timeline of their current romantic entanglement is less clear. Halsey fans are very familiar with her heartbreaking romance with rapper G-Eazy, which ended for good in 2018. She then dated sing Yungblud for an unclear period of time, followed by a fling with her long-time celebrity crush Evan Peters. In March of 2020, she was spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest accompanied by Yungblud, but sometime between then and now she began seeing Aydin.

The two likely met in Los Angeles, California, though Aydin splits his time between the west coast and New York City. In the fall, he and Halsey were spotted together at Blick shopping for art supplies, in photos published by The Daily Mail. It is unclear if they were romantically linked at the time, or how serious they were.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Whatever the case, the end result is Halsey's pregnancy announcement on Wednesday. The singer posed in loose jeans and a knitted bikini top for a bright and colorful photoshoot with her midsection exposed. She tagged Aydin in the post, and he shared it on his Instagram Story. He also commented on Halsey's post: "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness."

For more details, fans will apparently have to wait for the stars to open up. Halsey has not revealed a due date or any other pregnancy information.