Halsey Reveals She's Expecting Her First Child in 'Surprise' Photoshoot

Congratulations are in order for Halsey. On Wednesday, the “Without Me” singer announced that she is expecting her first child. The 29-year-old New Jersey native, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, shared the news in an Instagram post with her 22.7 million followers, simply captioning the announcement, “Surprise.” She added a baby bottle, rainbow, and angle emoji.

The announcement was made with a gallery of images showcasing her growing baby bump, which were snapped by photographer Sam Dameshek. In the first of three photos, Halsey could be seen sitting. In the image, she donned a pair of loose-fitting light jeans, which she paired with a rainbow top. In the second photo, she posed topless, covering her chest with her arm. She again sat for the third photo, with each of the three images putting her growing bump on display.

Damseshek shared the gallery to his own account, where he wrote, "[Halsey] you're gonna be a great mother - thank you for letting me document this moment." The pregnancy announcement quickly sparked a flurry of congratulations from singer's fans, with one person writing, "IM CRYING IM SO HAPPY 4 U." Another said, "OMGGGG CONGRATS MAMA." Halsey also received plenty of love from her fellow celebrities. Reacting to the news, actress Ruby Rose commented, "Wow wow wow! Congratulations," with Tommy Genesis adding, "congratulations pretty mama." January Jones said Halsey is "gonna love it," also sharing her congratulations.

In the announcement, Halsey did not provide any further information, including how far along in her pregnancy she is, when her bundle of joy is set to arrive, and if she yet knows the sex. In the post, the singer tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin, who shared Halsey’s pregnancy announcement to his Instagram Story with two heart emojis. According to Us Weekly, Aydin is the proud dad-to-be. Aydin also replied to Halsey’s post, writing, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." The singer replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Halsey's exciting news comes after she opened up about suffering a miscarriage in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, and later revealing in a since-deleted tweet she suffered three miscarriages. Speaking with The Guardian, she said the pregnancy losses were "demoralizing." In February 2020, she told the outlet that becoming a mom was "looking like something that's gonna happen for me. That's a miracle."