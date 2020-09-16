Halsey Reveals Swimsuit Photoshoot With 'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney: 'My Favorite Lady'

✖

Halsey continues to crush the game over on her social media with her latest Instagram post showing off her bikini body alongside her soon-to-be co-star, Sydney Sweeney. “Strong and tender, my favorite lady and I,” she wrote in her caption. Both women were donning a one-piece cross bikini that highlighted the pair’s figure.

Last week, the “Bad At Love” singer revealed the news that she would be making her acting debut in The Player’s Table, which will be a series based on the bestselling Jessica Goodman novel, They Wish They Were Us. The series, which will see Halsey also serving as a producer, has yet to pick up a network or streaming service. Before teaming up for this upcoming project and their recent day by the pool, Halsey and Sweeney last were seen together in the music video for Halsey’s “Graveyard.”

In the post that shared the news of her latest project, Halsey called Sweeney her “favorite human being.” On Sweeney’s Instagram, she was glad to reveal what she called “the biggest secret” she has ever kept, explaining how excited she was to team up with the “talented creative genius” in Halsey. The New Jersey native’s only other time on the screen came in her Saturday Night Live appearance earlier in the year. She performed a few different songs, including “You Should Be Sad” but also performed in a sketch alongside Adam Driver.

In addition to her music career and soon-to-be acting career, Halsey has also expanded into the literary world. She will be releasing a collection of poems with "I Would Leave Me If I Could." The book, which is available for predorder, will come out on Nov. 10 and share a deeper look into the life of the Grammy Award nominated singer. This is just one of many eventful things to take place in 2020 for Halsey, who previously had to postpone her world tour and also released "Be Kind" in her team up with Marshmello in June.

As for Sweeney, she is best known for her role in Euphoria. She also had a recurring role in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects. The 23-year-old will also serve as an executive producer in The Player's Table which will operated under her Fifty-Fifty Films company. Speaking to Deadline, Sweeney called this accomplishment a goal of hers for a long time.