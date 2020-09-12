Halsey Stuns in Cat Print Bikini Photos

Halsey set fans off this week with her latest batch of bikini selfies. The singer posted out in the sun wearing a leopard-print string bikini while she was apparently working on her tan. The post picked up over 2 million likes, with many fans begging the songstress for more new music.

Halsey was all smiles on Thursday as she posed for two selfies in the sun. She was splayed out on a chez lounge under the partial cover of an umbrella, with a frozen drink by her side. She wore a slim cat print bikini and, in one photo, a wide-brimmed sunhat. She appeared to be at some kind of resort with other patrons, a swimming pool and other ammenities nearby. Of course, eagle-eyed fans also noted a notebook by her side, which they hoped was full of lyrics for new songs.

Many of Halsey's colleagues in the entertainment industry left the top comments on her post, including Bella Hadid, Kehlani, Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams. All of them complimented Halsey, on her appearance, showering her with heart emojis.

This was one of many sun-drenched photos Halsey has posted over the last few weeks. The singer has been tracking her own proliferation of freckles, posing in the sand and splashing in the water. She appears to have done most of it alone or in small groups, however, as the coronavirus pandemic demands.

As for new music, Halsey hasn't put anything out too recently, but on Saturday she announced a new special edition of her poetry book, I Would Leave me if I Could. She posted the front and back cover art — photos of herself — and gave fans a link to pre-order the collection. The book will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Aside from promotions and slice-of-life photos, Halsey's social media output has been primarily focused on activism for the last few months. The singer is an avid proponent of the Black Lives Matter movement, and has joined other Americans in calling for police reform and justice for George Floyd. As a person of mixed race with a Black American father, she also tried to use her unique perspective to encourage others to speak up where they might usually keep quite.

"It's become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I've seen," she wrote on one post back in June. "It's easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don't see is innocent peaceful protesters being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly."

"Please care. We are begging you to care," she added later. "This is war on Americans. This is everyone's problem. Everyone's."